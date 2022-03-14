Two drop out of state Senate race following Hurtado's entrance

Two candidates have dropped out of the race for the state's 16th Senate District seat, following Sen. Melissa Hurtado’s surprise entrance into the contest.
Last week, public health specialist and labor leader Imelda Ceja and civil rights attorney Rob Fuentes announced they would no longer be seeking the office.
They had both announced their intention to run prior to Hurtado, D-Sanger, joining the race. Due to redistricting, there had been no elected official running for SD 16. Hurtado, who represents SD 14, had previously said she would run for the district she now represents.
However, redistricting had caused another Democrat, Anna Caballero, D-Salinas, to also run for SD 14. The bulk of the Democratic Party put their support behind Caballero, and Hurtado switched her district shortly after.
The exits of both Ceja and Fuentes highlight the difficulty it will be to run against a sitting state senator.
“It has been wonderful to meet and reconnect with so many Central Valley residents and to hear their stories over the past month on the campaign trail,” Ceja said in a statement. “I have decided to discontinue my candidacy for State Senate. However, make no mistake: I will continue to be a leader for Central Valley families — just as I have been for the past 20 years — as president of the Kern, Inyo, and Mono Counties Central Labor Council, a public health project specialist, a member of the California Board of Registered Nursing, and in any future opportunities that present themselves.”
Fuentes echoed Ceja’s sentiment.
“I’m extremely grateful to friends and supporters, old and new, for joining our movement to bring the Central Valley the representation we deserve,” he said in a statement posted on Twitter. “This race was never about me — it was about fighting for working families across the Valley who struggle to make ends meet. It was about fighting for greater access to quality jobs and health care; smart, equitable community development; and safer, healthier neighborhoods. It was about fighting to ensure that access to opportunity is not dependent on access to power.”
Former state Assemblywoman Nicole Parra and Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio remain in the race and are expected to face off against Hurtado in the upcoming election.