Time to check your commute. Caltrans has announced the closure of two major northbound ramps in downtown Bakersfield.
The on-ramp to northbound Highway 99 from Buck Owens Boulevard will be closed for 55 days starting at 10 p.m. Monday, the agency said.
Additionally, the exit from northbound Highway 99 to Rosedale Highway/24th Street will close starting Sept. 3 for 55 days.
The closures are part of the ongoing Highway 99 rehab project. For this pat of the project, crews will construct an extra lane at the Rosedale Highway/24th Street exit off-ramp.
Posted detours will utilize the Buck Owens Boulevard and California Avenue exits.
Commuters are encouraged to follow Caltrans District 6 on social media for the most up-to-date information regarding closures for this project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.