Two people were killed and a Kern County sheriff's deputy was among two other individuals sent to the hospital after a head-on collision early Saturday on Highway 14 in the Mojave area, according to the California Highway Patrol.
An afternoon news release said investigators responding to a 2 a.m. radio call found a Toyota Tacoma pickup had collided with a sheriff's patrol vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe, south of Robbers Roost.
The CHP said the driver and front passenger of the Tacoma, both unidentified and listed as 33 years old, were pronounced dead on the scene. It said the rear passenger, Paul Padilla, 30, exited the vehicle on his own and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital.
The deputy, whose name and age were not provided, was also taken to the hospital for treatment.
It was not determined whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision. Anyone with information about the accident was asked to call Officer Maurer at the CHP's office in Mojave at 823-5500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.