The Bakersfield Police Department detained two drivers and cited 12 others while conducting a DUI and driver's license checkpoint Tuesday night.
In total, 891 vehicles were screened by officers at the 6900 block of Panama Lane between 6 p.m. and midnight. Nine drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed, and three motorcyclists were found to be driving on a suspended license, BPD said.
BPD encourages the public to call 911 if someone is suspected of driving under the influence.
