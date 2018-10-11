Two Delano residents were killed after a vehicle they were operating struck a tree at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, on Highway 99 south of Woollomes Avenue in Delano, according to a report from the Kern County coroner's office.
Serena Nicole Ferrel, 25, was driving the vehicle and Raul Hinojosa Sr. was a passenger, the report said.
Both Ferrel and Hinojosa died at the scene, according to the coroner.
Autopsies will be performed to confirm the cause and manner of death.
