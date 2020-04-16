After tracking a suspected shoplifter to a residence using a license plate number, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office cited two Delano residents on suspicion of shoplifting, conspiracy and looting on Wednesday.
At around 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, staff at a Rite Aid at 2501 Highway 46 reported an unknown suspect fleeing the store with a shopping cart full of merchandise, the Sheriff’s Office said in a report.
The store clerk provided a license plate number to the Sheriff’s Office, the department said, and deputies waited at the residence of the registered owner of the vehicle for the suspects to arrive.
A short time later, the Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle arrived, occupied by Angelica Aguilar, 40, and Eduardo Arambula Martinez, 24. After a search of the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the stolen items. Aguilar and Martinez were cited and released, the department added.
