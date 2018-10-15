Kern County Sheriff deputies from the Ridgecrest substation shut down what the agency called an illegal gambling operation in Inyokern Friday. On several tips from the community, deputies responded to the R/C Cafe at 4051 Inyokern Road, where they reported observing an illegal gambling operation.
Deputies took 16 computers, two “fishing” tables and approximately $4,600 in cash. Tanya Giaconelli and Ceara Broaker were issued citations accusing them of illegal gambling.
