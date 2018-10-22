STALLION SPRINGS — Two boys, ages 7 and 9, suffered major injuries Sunday evening when they were ejected from the bed of a pickup after a suspected impaired driver drifted off the right shoulder, lost control, skidded across both lanes and slammed into a wooden power pole and a large brick pillar, the California Highway Patrol said Monday in a news release.
A third boy, 11, who was riding in the back seat of the pickup, suffered moderate injuries.
Not one of the five people in the pickup was wearing a seat belt.
According to the CHP, Candelaria De La Rosa, 32, of Bakersfield was driving a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup south on Jacks Hill Road, just south of Wapiti Court, in the community of Stallion Springs when the pickup she was driving left the roadway at about 6:30 p.m.
The two boys ejected from the bed of the pickup were flown to Madera Children's Hospital. The 11-year-old was also taken to Madera.
Isaac E. Salas, 37, a fourth passenger, was not injured.
De La Rosa was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and was booked into the Kern County Jail in Bakersfield. The collision remained under investigation Monday.
