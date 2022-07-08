Two charged with civil rights violations in connection to 2020 BLM protests take plea deal

Two people charged with violating a woman's civil rights during a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest took a plea deal Friday.
Kristi Stewart and Timothy Stevens pleaded no contest to violating the civil rights of Erika Harris, a pro-BLM protestor. Stewart was sentenced to 60 days in jail and one year of probation. Stevens was sentenced to one year in jail, according to court records posted online.
Stewart also pleaded no contest to battery on a person; Stevens also pleaded no contest to fighting or challenging a fight in a public place.
These charges arise from an incident in November of 2020 when Harris alleged she had been called racial slurs and sprayed with bear mace.
A defendant charged with spraying bear mace in the incident, Kevin Connell, is still awaiting trial. A hearing to determine his trial date is scheduled for Wednesday.
A fourth defendant charged in this incident, Dustin Marion, previously took a plea deal. He was sentenced to 14 days in prison and must complete probation for one year.