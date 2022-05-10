Two charged in fatal car-to-car shooting investigation

Charges were filed against two men Tuesday in connection with a car-to-car shooting on Highway 58.
A 24-year-old man traveling east on Highway 58, east of Union Avenue, suffered a gunshot wound and crashed around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a California Highway Patrol news release. He died at the scene.
CHP investigators and the Bakersfield Police Department SWAT team arrested Taeviyon Jamil Wandick, 22, and Denell Martray King, 23, both of Bakersfield, Saturday in connection with the shooting.
The Kern County DA's Office filed first-degree murder, participating in a street gang and shooting at an occupied vehicle charges against Wandick and King, according to Kern Superior Court records online.
They're both due back in court Monday, according to the Kern Superior Court website.
Additionally, police arrested Christopher Thompson, 19, in connection to this incident, according to CHP officials. He was arrested on suspicion of participating in a street gang, and other felonies associated with the alleged carrying a concealed firearm. There were no charges listed for him online as of Tuesday afternoon.
CHP Commander Vince Pagano declined to answer questions about the incident, citing the ongoing investigation.