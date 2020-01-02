The popular children's television show "Kids Say the Darndest Things" is back, and this time two Bakersfield native are making an appearance on the program.
Jordan Kennedy, 12, will appear on the ABC show on Sunday, and Matthew Cornell,7, will appear on the show Jan. 12 with new host, American actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish. Children are asked random questions by Haddish and the audience listens to their natural yet humorous responses.
Kennedy jumped at the opportunity to audition for the show back in July in part because she enjoys talking, she said. She also said her love of acting drew her in, and the show will allow her to practice her acting in front of a live studio audience.
"I want to be an actress or a teacher so I can be better to talk to students or when I’m acting in a live studio to help express my feelings,” Kennedy said.
Cornell auditioned for the show as a fun experience to be on camera.
"When I was first in front of me (the camera) I felt like I was ready," said Cornell. "I said funny things, like really funny things."
While taping the show Cornell said his favorite part was listening to the funny stories his cast-mates shared with Haddish and the audience.
“Somebody talked about she had a ginormous trophy and she said that robbers and coyotes were stealing it,” said Cornell.
Kennedy on the other hand enjoyed being in the spotlight.
“It felt good, I felt famous and felt like all the actors and actresses would know me,” Kennedy said.
Although the show is all about amusement and laughter, Kennedy did come across a tough question to answer when Haddish asked her how old she was.
"I couldn't hear her, she asked me how old am I and I was thinking how old I would be when I wanted to get married and I said 22,” she said.
Overall, Kennedy and Cornell's experience on the show and meeting Haddish was one to remember. Kennedy said her time on the program was amazing and she can't wait to audition for more shows and start her acting career.
While Cornell said he enjoyed being in front of the camera but would rather get back to his true love of playing and building robots. Cornell hopes to one day become a robotics engineer.
"I'd be fine with doing a movie about robots," said Cornell.
See other entertaining responses both children gave on the show when it airs Sunday and Jan. 12 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Also, log on to www.youtube.com/watch?v=kVHr76Inzjc to see a trailer for “Kids Say the Darndest Things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.