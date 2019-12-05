Two Bakersfield men allegedly distributed 13,000 fentanyl pills in a nine-month period this year, according to U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott's office, which announced federal charges against three people on Thursday.
A grand jury indicted Wilfredo Medina-Perez, 31, Uriel Ivan Portillo, 33, and Rojelio “Roy” Garcia, 47, all of Bakersfield, on eight counts of various drug trafficking crimes involving the distribution of fentanyl, a news release from Scott's office said.
Citing court documents, the news release said Medina-Perez sold more than 8,000 fentanyl pills and a pound of methamphetamine to an undercover officer between Feb. 11 and Nov. 21, and Portillo, working with Medina-Perez, delivered 5,000 fentanyl pills to the undercover officer. Garcia, obtained fentanyl from Medina-Perez with the intention of distributing the drug to his customers in the Bakersfield area, the news release said.
Agencies involved in the investigation include the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bakersfield Police Department and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
If convicted, Medina faces a maximum of life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million, Portillo faces a maximum of 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $5 million and Garcia faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.
