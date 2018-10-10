The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has determined that the cause of death for two people found dead Oct. 6 at 1023 Lomita Drive both died of gunshot wounds to the head.
Jessie James John, 27, Bakersfield, and Celenna Sanchez, 24, were both found dead shortly before 8 p.m.
The cases has been classified as a homicides.
