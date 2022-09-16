Two Bakersfield residents featured in national presentation to promote awareness, inclusion for Down syndrome

Two Bakersfield residents will be featured in a national presentation Saturday created to promote the acceptance and diversity of people with Down syndrome during a day of awareness for the genetic disorder, according to a spokeswoman for the National Down Syndrome Society that compiled the images.
“It’s a pretty powerful moment,” Michelle Sagan, senior manager of communications for NDSS, said in a phone interview about the presentation.
More than 2,400 photos from across the nation were submitted to the National Down Syndrome Society and 500 pictures were chosen. Ashley Rivera, 8, and Mary Skidmore, 59, both of Bakersfield, will be part of the presentation that will air Saturday in Times Square prior to a walk hosted by the National Down Syndrome Society.
“New York City itself could not be more of a popular destination across the world,” Sagan added. “I can't even imagine how many people are going through Times Square daily.”
Sagan said the photos selected were chosen because they showcase the diversity of people who have Down syndrome.
Bakersfield mom Lori Rivera didn’t expect much when she submitted her daughter Ashley's picture to be featured in a video presentation at Times Square. When she didn’t hear back for a while, she thought her daughter hadn’t been chosen. It was by fluke Ashley was ultimately selected, the mother of two added.
“I was excited,” Rivera said.
But Ashley? She was unimpressed, said her mom.
“She was like ‘Yeah, OK,’” her mother said while laughing.
Skidmore said during a phone interview she was very happy and impressed that she was chosen out of thousands to be featured. She thanks God every day that her parents decided to have her while being a Down syndrome daughter.
Marsha Skidmore, Mary Skidmore’s sister, wrote her sister was told she wouldn’t live past 5 years old. But she will turn 60 in October. She shared lyrics to a song written in honor of her sister:
“A picture of beauty / And wisdom disguised / If you want to see heaven / Just look in her eyes.”
Lori Rivera said this presentation falls into the ranks of seeing more children with Down syndrome in advertisements. Growing up, those kids were always segregated, she added.
“They were in a different class,” Rivera said. “I never knew anybody with Down syndrome before I had Ashley.”
But she wants the public to know her child isn’t different from anyone else — that every single person has differences, Rivera said.
Rivera placed her child into the Shafter Grow Academy and loves how the organization has a regular general education teacher and a special education teacher working in the same classroom.
“It’s definitely how it’s supposed to be,” Rivera said.
