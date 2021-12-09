Two Bakersfield men facing federal ammunition, firearms charges

A federal grand jury charged two Bakersfield men, Spencer Manning, 27, and Jeremy Albert, 24, in separate indictments with firearm offenses, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced Thursday.
According to court documents, on Aug. 21, Manning, a self-admitted member of a criminal street gang since 2015, was observed by a grocery store security guard trying to steal merchandise and placing it in his backpack.
Manning physically resisted the security guards’ attempts to detain him as he exited with the stolen merchandise, according to a Department of Justice news release. Responding police officers found a stolen Glock .40-caliber handgun loaded with a high-capacity magazine in Manning’s backpack.
Manning is charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm because he has a prior felony conviction.
According to the court documents in a separate case, on Oct. 13, Albert was stopped as he was driving in Bakersfield because his vehicle didn’t have license plates. Law enforcement officers discovered the vehicle’s registration was expired, Albert did not have a driver’s license and was the subject of outstanding arrest warrants, the release stated.
A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded 9 mm handgun under the driver’s seat. Albert is not allowed to possess firearms due to prior felony convictions, according to the release.
If convicted, Manning and Albert face a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.