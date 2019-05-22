Two Bakersfield educators have been chosen as part of the selective Google for Education Innovator Academy and will travel to London in July.
This is the first time two educators from Bakersfield — Hans Tullmann of the Charles H Castle STEAM Academy and Devin Rossiter of Walter Stiern Middle School — have been selected for the same cohort, according to a press release.
The Google Certified Innovator Program consists of more than 1,700 international educators who are trying to transform the world through education. The 12-month experience includes a mentorship, online learning activities and a three-day Innovation Academy where they will collaborate with other educators to launch a transformative project related to a challenge or opportunity they see needed in education, according to a press release.
Tullmann is a STEM educator and technology specialist at Charles H. Castle STEAM Academy in the Panama-Buena Vista School District. He has presented at tech conferences across California and is the director of KernCUE, a local chapter of tech-oriented teachers. He plans to explore ways for teachers and districts to work more closely on technology issues and solutions.
"When I got the email, I was in the middle of teaching a class of kindergarten students and could not believe it. I felt so overwhelmed with relief, excitement, and thankfulness for this incredible opportunity,” Tullmann said.
He has applied to be a Google Innovator five times.
Rossiter is the academic coach at Walter Stiern Middle School in the Bakersfield City School District. He is a featured contributor to the math program, “Do The Math,” a former broadcaster for the Bakersfield Condors and a speaker at local and national education conferences. Rossiter will examine ways to bring increased lighting environments to classrooms around the world.
“To get recognized for our work and vision here in Bakersfield is a testament to the education community in Kern County, and the experience of the design process at Google’s London headquarters will provide some wonderful insight to bring back to the students and teachers throughout our area,” he said.
Two other Google Innovator educators have come from Kern County: Jennifer Scott, of Compton Junior High, was a part of the 2016 Mexico City cohort, and North High School teacher/librarian Katie McNamara joined the 2018 cohort in Los Angeles.
Thirty six members were accepted into the six to eight cohorts Google hosts around the world.
