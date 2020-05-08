The switch to distance learning for the remainder of the school year has made parents and students alike say thanks to teachers and appreciate all that they do a bit more.
Bakersfield teachers Wajeha Chaudhry and Nicole Negron can expect a lot more praise to come their way: the two were named the 2019-20 Kern County Teachers of the Year on Friday.
An alternate, Joseph Andreotti, an eighth-grade history/social science teacher at Lakeside School, also was selected.
Chaudhry, a third-grade teacher at Loudon Elementary School, and Negron, a seventh-grade English teacher from Sierra Middle School, are now eligible to move on to the California State Teachers of the Year program later in the year.
"I was in absolute shock," said Chaudhry when she heard the news.
"I was not expecting it. I was just honored to be nominated and I felt like that’s probably as far as it will go, so it was a surprise," echoed Negron.
Both received a $500 check, and Andreotti received $250. All 54 district honorees will receive desktop awards and certificates.
Finalists are typically announced at an in-person celebration hosted by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools at the Bakersfield Museum of Art, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a video presentation was made available. A committee of educators and community leaders reviewed all the applications, and in lieu of classroom visits to the top candidates’ schools, they were interviewed via Zoom.
"The opportunity to honor and celebrate these teachers who represent Excellence in Teaching takes on additional significance in these unprecedented times," said Malaika Bryant, KCSOS director of educator development and data support.
Even before the transition to distance learning, Chaudhry used her YouTube channel, Ms. Chaudhry's Champions, to read to her students at night before bedtime. Her goal was to make sure every child had an opportunity to be read to every evening.
"Most good teachers care about their students and it goes beyond the classroom," she said.
KCSOS described Negron as someone who is dedicated to the whole child, and her efforts with students have led many to reach out to her and get emotional support needed due to current or past traumas. Students open up to her and share vulnerabilities they would not normally share with an adult, KCSOS said.
She also pushes her students to achieve at high levels.
"There cannot be any learning happening in my classroom if my students don’t trust me, and there will be no respect between my students and myself if there’s no trust," Negron said. "They have to be able to know that they can come to me and be OK with failure and know it’s not the end of the world."
Along with focusing on history, Andreotti has shown a sincere interest in all his students. Now that they're away from the classroom, he said 95 percent of his work focuses on making sure they're OK and feeling safe during the pandemic.
"They come from homes that are hard to live in, and I think as teachers we provide a safe space for them."
The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged teachers around the country to continue providing support for students while maintaining a love of learning outside the classroom. But earning the title Teacher of the Year has proved to Negron that she's doing what she was born to do.
"This represents the successes of my students. ... If it wasn’t for my love of being in the classroom and seeing the lightbulb-go-off moments and having back-and-forth conversations with students both academically and social emotionally, none of this would be possible," she said.
Chaudhry hopes this year's celebration shows those outside the educational sphere that "teachers are important" and that, whether in the classroom or not, "we love what we do."
