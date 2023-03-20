Two Bakersfield brothers sentenced for duping EDD, defrauding hospitals

Two Bakersfield brothers were sentenced Monday for multiple fraud schemes, including submitting false claims to the California Employment Development Department and selling non-existent pets, horses and vehicles online.
Charles Abieanga, 31, obtained benefits from the state EDD and duped hospitals by impersonating as a seller of surgical gowns and N-95 protective masks, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District. He was sentenced to one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.