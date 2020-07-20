Two documented gang members and convicted felons were arrested Friday on suspicion of for firearm offenses and gang participation, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.
Eugene Roby, 23, and Treshaun Hollins, 22, were arrested at around 10:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of Texas Street. An officer conducted a traffic stop on their car for a vehicle code violations, BPD said. A search of the car was conducted and the officer found two concealed loaded firearms, BPD said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.