Two people were arrested Tuesday after a 4-year-old was left unattended outside while they were allegedly on drugs, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Michael Hering, 29, and Brandi Shannon, 27, were both arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, being under the influence of a controlled substance and multiple narcotics-related charges, deputies reported.
On Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Wilson Avenue in Oildale for reports of a 4-year-old girl outside unsupervised. She led them to a nearby house on Wilson Avenue, where they found Hering asleep in his bed. Hering was dating the girl's mom, who was not in the house, KCSO said.
Deputies found probable cause to request a search warrant at the home. During the service of the warrant, deputies found a large amount of methamphetamine, heroin and narcotics paraphernalia, KCSO said in a news release. Deputies said the methamphetamine was in an area where the 4-year-old could reach it.
The girl's mother, Shannon, later arrived at the residence.
The girl was taken into protective custody and Child Protective Services was notified, KCSO said.
(1) comment
You have to take a test to drive but anyone can have a kid.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.