Two individuals were arrested Thursday by the Kern County Probation Department during a home call in the 900 block of Orangewood Street.
According to a news release from the department, 50-year-old Henry Morales Jr. and 27-year-old Bernadette Alvarado were arrested on firearm related offenses. Alvarado was also arrested on drug offenses.
The news release stated that officers from the department’s Post Release Community Supervision Unit contacted the two individuals and, during a search of the residence, found two .9mm firearms, 61 grams of suspected methamphetamine, numerous rounds of ammunition and a large amount of money.