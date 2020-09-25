Bakersfield Police arrested two people on firearms charges following a foot pursuit in east Bakersfield early Friday morning.
Officers tried to make a vehicle code enforcement stop in the 1000 block of South Robinson Street at 12:07 a.m., according to a BPD news release. The stop came while the department was conducting a highly-visible, proactive patrol in the area, which has recently been impacted by gun violence, BPD said.
The vehicle failed to stop, however, and a loaded firearm was thrown from the car, and officers pursued. The vehicle's occupants, 28-year-old Jason Collier and 25-year-old Deandre Miles, then fled on foot, BPD said.
Both were eventually apprehended and booked into Kern County Jail on suspicion of unlawfully possessing a firearm, gang participation and evading.
