The Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested two people in Wasco Sunday after deputies say they found several forged checks, identification cards and social security cards that did not belong to them.
At about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, KCSO deputies from the Wasco substation found a vehicle illegally parked in the fire lane at a Wal-Mart at 401 North Central Ave. Deputies contacted the driver, Raymond Pruitt, 33, of Hanford and the passenger, Shandra Smith, 36, of Visalia. Pruitt allegedly had two felony warrants for his arrest, and Smith had one.
Pruitt and Smith, who were both issued warrants for their arrest, were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of forgery, possession of 10 or more personal documents with intent to defraud, and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
