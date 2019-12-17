Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a 33-year-old man in Wasco on Saturday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Juan Casillas, 27, of Wasco, and Maria Ramirez, 35, of McFarland, were booked into Kern County Jail on Monday on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery and conspiracy.
The victim is in stable condition after being taken by helicopter to Kern Medical, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness line at 322-4040.
Good
