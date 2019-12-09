Two people were arrested on Sunday in Rosamond on suspicion of drug charges after Kern County Sheriff's deputies attempted a traffic stop, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Terries Salas, 20, was driving a vehicle that attempted to evade deputies when signaled to pull over, a KCSO news release said. She lost control and crashed into a fence and a stop sign, KCSO said.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies located a .22 caliber rifle, more than an ounce of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Salas and her passenger, Bryan Epperson, 27, were both taken into custody.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact KCSO at (661) 861-3110.
