The Bakersfield Police Department arrested two people on suspicion of grand theft auto at a street racing enforcement operation on Saturday night between 8 p.m.
Lauren Ramirez, 20, and Lawrence Stone, 19, were taken into custody during the sweep where 18 traffic stops were made and 10 citations were issued.
Noe Vargas, 22, was cited on suspicion of exhibition of speed in an off-street parking lot. Another motorist was arrested for having an outstanding warrant for DUI. Three vehicles were also impounded.
