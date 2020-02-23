Richard Martinez, 26, and Hector Carrera, 45, were arrested by Bakersfield Police Department officers on Saturday for firearm and narcotic related charges.
The officers conducted a vehicle enforcement stop and discovered that Martinez showed signs of impairment.Carrera, the passenger, was in possession of suspected narcotics.
A search of the vehicle turned up an SKS assault rifle with two high capacity magazines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.