The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people on suspicion of smuggling marijuana, methamphetamine and heroin into the Lerdo Jail Facility.
Noe Cantu, 39, of Wasco, and Jose Betancourt, 25, of Bakersfield were arrested Friday by the Sheriff’s office. Both were documented members of the criminal street gang “Varrio Wasco Rifas,” according to the Sheriff’s office.
Deputies executed a search warrant of the men’s residences at the 1000 block of 4th Street in Wasco and the 3500 block of M Street in Bakersfield on Friday, the Sheriff’s office said, arresting both men without force.
Both men were booked into the Sheriff’s Central Receiving Facility on suspicion of conspiring to commit a crime, smuggling illegal narcotics into a detention facility and participating in a criminal street gang.
Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is requested to contact the Sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
