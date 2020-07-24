Two men were arrested Thursday after allegedly entering Kohl’s, 9400 Rosedale Highway, with an armed firearm.
When officers arrived at the store just after 5:15 p.m., the two men fled in a car and headed eastbound in the westbound lanes of Rosedale Highway. Officers pursued the vehicle.
The suspect vehicle eventually struck an unoccupied, parked car in the 6200 block of Victor Street. The two men, 40-year-old David Terrill and 28-year-old Gary Mills, fled on foot. They were apprehended after a foot pursuit.
An imitation firearm was located in the suspect vehicle.
Terrill and Mills were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, resisting officers and charges associated with the vehicle pursuit.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
(1) comment
What is an "armed firearm"?
