Two arrested during probation search in Wasco

Two Wasco residents were arrested during a probation search on Thursday evening.
According to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, the search took place in the 1900 block of Gaston Street. During the search, deputies found an illegal loaded firearm, suspected methamphetamine and an operable police scanner.
Oscar Dominguez, 27, and Destiny Ramirez, 18, were arrested on suspicion of several felony firearm possession charges, participation in a criminal street gang, conspiracy, possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful use of a police scanner, according to the news release.
The KCSO also said that Ramirez was booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of several felony firearm possession charges, participation in a criminal street gang, conspiracy, possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful use of a police scanner.
Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.