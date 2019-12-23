The Bakersfield Police Department screened 828 vehicles in a DUI/Driver's License checkpoint on Saturday in the 1900 block of Ming Avenue, according to a BPD news release.
Three drivers were detained for possible DUI and two people were arrested on suspicion of DUI. Seventeen citations were made for driving while unlicensed, 10 citations were made for driving on a suspended license and one person was arrested for a felony warrant, the news release said.
The checkpoint took place between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.