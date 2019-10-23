A trial date of April 27 has been set for two men accused of killing 5-month-old Kason Guyton.
Jonathan Knight, 30, and Jeremy King, 26, are charged with first-degree murder with two alleged special circumstances, including shooting from a vehicle and participating in a gang. They are both being held in Kern County Jail without bail pending court proceedings.
Both Knight and King will appear in court in January for motion hearings as their attorneys prepare for trial.
The circumstances behind Knight and King's arrests stem from a shooting on Feb. 23, 2017, during which Kason Guyton was shot and killed while riding in a car at the 600 block of California Avenue. His 7-year-old brother, Brian Guyton, was wounded but survived.
The boys were in a car driven by Davyon Vercher, a member of the East Side Crips, who was on parole at the time of the shooting. Vercher was dating the boys’ mother, according to court reports.
King and Knight are known members of the West Side Crips.
The two could face the death penalty if convicted, but that decision has not yet been made by the Kern County District Attorney's Office, District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer has said.
