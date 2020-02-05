Cori Dean Cotton, who was accused of fatally shooting a woman and burying her in a shallow grave in the Twin Oaks area in 2017, was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday.
She went to trial in 2019 but it ended in a hung jury. Cotton later pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter, according to the Kern County Superior Court website.
The website said she will serve time in the Central California Women's Facility in Chowchilla.
Cotton was accused of fatally shooting 39-year-old Kristin Goldsberry twice in the head during an argument.
Cotton also allegedly shot at but missed Goldsberry's boyfriend, according to documents filed in court. The boyfriend told investigators he ran into the woods and hid for one to two days before being able to return to his motorhome while Cotton wasn't around.
Another man, Bret Stroud, admitted to burying Goldsberry's body near a hilltop not far from the residence in the 19000 block of Back Canyon Road, documents said. He led investigators to the body and to the location of the 9mm handgun he said Cotton used to kill the woman.
Really three years ?? People get more time for parking tickets. Soft judges need to be recalled.
