Bakersfield Fire Capt. Nicholas Kahanic held his 5-month-old son, Krew Kahanic, against his chest as he stood beneath the Sept. 11 memorial at Fire Station 15 in southwest Bakersfield on Monday.

Hundreds attended the ceremony there to honor and remember the nearly 3,000 civilians and first-responders who died as a result of the multiple terrorist attacks on American soil that occurred exactly 22 years ago that day.

