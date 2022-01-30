TUSD's Citizen Task Force elects leadership, hears about Seth’s Law

Tehachapi Unified School District’s fledgling Citizens Task Force met via Zoom on Jan. 27, electing new leadership for the coming year and hearing several reports from administrators.
The task force — part of the district’s external communication plan — was formed a year ago with representation from each of the district’s schools. Trustees were invited to appoint representation, although the roster only shows appointees from three of the seven elected school board members.
Other members include two representatives from each of the district’s campuses, two from the Tehachapi Independent Learning Academy and one each from the city of Tehachapi and Golden Hills Community Services District.
Fortunately, nine of the 17 members were present on Jan. 27 — a quorum. This allowed minutes from the last four meetings (August, September, October and December) to be approved. Attendance in recent months was too low to allow action.
Leslie Whiteside was elected as the new chairperson with Marilyn White as the vice-chair. Election of a new secretary was deferred to the February meeting.
COVID frustration
Attendees, including some members of the public, heard a report from Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson about the impact of COVID-19 on student and staff attendance and guidance from the California Department of Public Health. The report was basically the same report she provided the school board on Jan. 18 — absences since schools returned from winter break have been substantial and guidance ever-changing.
“We have pulled out all the stops to keep schools open,” Larson-Everson told the group. “It has not been easy.”
She credited a great staff and flexibility for schools being able to remain open.
“Everyone’s been really great making it happen,” she said.
Task force member White asked Larson-Everson how the district is doing financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The superintendent said that the additional costs of testing, masks and other steps taken to keep schools safe — in addition to substitute expense — have been covered by state and federal funding.
“That’s what those dollars are for,” she said, “to cover all of these costs.”
Jesse Waldowski, another task force member, expressed frustration with rules that required his family to keep children home from school for 20 days when his wife was sick from COVID-19 — even though the children were not ill.
Larson-Everson said that beginning Jan. 12 schools have been allowed to shorten the quarantine time for students with household positives.
“It’s not a perfect system,” she said. “And certainly not what any of us want. I wish there was more we could do about it.”
Seth’s Law
Also on the agenda was a review of the district’s Safe and Inclusive Schools program, developed in part as a response to AB 9, also known as Seth’s Law.
For the presentation, Larson-Everson turned the meeting over to Andrea Paxton, chief administrator, instructional services. She said Paxton will facilitate the monthly meetings of the task force in the future.
Paxton provided the group with information beginning in 2010 when Seth Walsh took his own life in Tehachapi. (The 13-year-old’s death was followed by a federal investigation of Tehachapi schools and a finding that the district had violated civil rights statutes prohibiting harassment based on nonconformity with gender stereotypes and sexual harassment. State law — Assembly Bill 9 — was passed in response. Named for Walsh, it became effective in July 2012.)
She said the law requires public schools to have an anti-bullying policy and a process for receiving and investigating bullying complaints. These must be posted in school offices and on websites, and school websites must post materials to support victims of bullying.
Also, Paxton noted, school staff must report acts of discrimination, harassment, intimidation or bullying that they are aware of or have witnessed — and staff are required to intervene to stop bullying.
Sue Stuart, a community member observing the Zoom meeting, asked Paxton how many complaints the district has received about bullying or harassment of a sexual nature — and if there was documentation of complaints and resolution.
Paxton said she could get that information — but Larson-Everson noted that Stuart was attending as an observer, not a member, so it wasn’t clear if the district plans to provide Stuart with the requested information.
Waldowski asked Paxton how the district determines if bullying actually occurs.
Paxton said when there are complaints all parties are notified — including the families of students against who the complaint was made. Then there is a formal investigation, she said, and if the reported incident is determined to meet the threshold of bullying, the district must determine what the school will do in the future to make sure it doesn’t continue — and, again, inform all concerned parties.
If the determination is that a reported incident was not bullying, she noted, the district must make a plan to not have future false claims of bullying.
“To some kids, everything may be bullying to them,” she said. “So we have to talk about what it is.”
Meeting schedule and membership
The task force was formed in January 2021 and nominees were approved by the school board at its Feb. 9 meeting.
Appointed to represent schools were:
• Cummings Valley Elementary — Ami Shugart and Jesse Waldowski.
• Golden Hills Elementary — Dan Kent and Naylan Bender.
• Tompkins Elementary — Kathy Scrivner and Sean Clarke.
• Jacobsen Middle School — Erin Dyer and Jennifer Webb.
• Tehachapi High School — Matt Stern and Melissa Sanchez.
• Tehachapi Independent Learning Academy — Leslie Whiteside and Tuesday Baker.
Board of Trustees appointees were:
• Trustee Jeff Kermode nominated Jay Carlyn.
• Trustee Tracy Kelly nominated Kimberly Maxwell.
• Trustee Jackie Wood nominated Pamela Mangelsdorf.
The city of Tehachapi nominated Jay Schlosser and Golden Hills Community Services District nominated Marilyn White.
The nine members present at the latest meeting were Shugart, Waldowski, Scrivner, Dyer, Sanchez, Whiteside, Carlyn and Mangelsdorf.
Meetings for the coming year have been set for Feb. 24, March 24, April 28, May 26, Aug. 25, Sept. 22, Oct. 27, Nov. 17, Dec. 15 and Jan. 26, 2023.
More information
More information about the task force is available on the district’s website, https://bit.ly/3rcAL1h.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.