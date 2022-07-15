Turnout will be key in close race for 35th

After experiencing a race with the closest margins of any in the June 7 primary, both 35th Assembly District candidates are looking to November with optimism.
And just as predictably, they have different takeaways on the results and what the numbers mean for November's election.
Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez, despite coming into the primary race with better name recognition from her years of experience in the Kern County political arena — the only county in the district — ended up with just a 289-vote lead over Jasmeet Bains, a local doctor who specializes in addiction recovery and is a political newcomer.
The result isn’t what either candidate expected, particularly since the early results seemed to forecast what many thought might happen — a big margin of victory by the more well-known candidate.
The election night results, which are largely composed of mail-in ballots that traditionally tend to be more conservative voters, favored Perez with 59.77 percent of the vote to Bains’ 40.23 percent.
Bains’ statement at that time noted the results were only 3 percent of the total number of voters, “and there are a lot more votes to be counted tonight and in the following days.”
And of course, she was right about that. The roughly 6,600 votes that had been counted on election night ended up being 23.6 percent of the total number of votes cast in that race.
And in the final tally that was to be certified Friday by the Secretary of State, Perez led with 14,101 votes, or 50.52 percent, compared to Bains’ 13,812, or 49.48 percent, according to Mary Bedard, Kern registrar of voters.
Bains said she has remained optimistic throughout, and now feels the results have matched what she had hoped for, that her message “was resonating with voters.”
“Actually, when I saw the first results, I was very encouraged,” Bains said Monday, referring to the early deficit on election night. “Look, we all know I'm a first-time candidate, right? I've never run for office before. Nobody really even knows who I am. So when I saw the first return, that was kind of along the lines of what I thought — and very many people actually, not just me, thought, would be the initial primary result.”
Perez acknowledged the final result from the primary taught her team a couple of lessons, bolstering her commitment to run to the center and focus on turnout for November.
“It's so important,” Perez said, referring to turnout, “but nonetheless, this has been a real lesson for me, and I'll tell you this, it just continues to solidify for me the critical importance of a radical inclusion, of nonpartisan leadership, of leading from the center, of inviting ideas, diversity of thought to better Kern County, and, exclusion of no one. No generation, no one's too young, no one's too old, to provide wisdom or a hope for the future. Everybody's in on this.”
Centrist messaging
A candidate's ability to draw from the other side could be a “determinative” factor in this race, according to Dan Schnur, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies, Pepperdine University’s Graduate School of Public Policy and USC’s Annenberg School of Communications. Although he added that that can be a tall ask.
“Even though this is a majority Democratic district, there's still a lot of Republican and NPP (no party preference) voters,” Schnur said. “The candidate who can tap into those ... and attract those voters, starts with a decent-sized advantage.”
Perez said the final figures would show she was outspent significantly in the primary and, in contrast, her campaign spent nothing on radio and TV ads in the primary’s run-up. Considering the spending discrepancy, she said, she was “overwhelmed with gratitude and hopefulness.”
As of Thursday, the Secretary of State’s website had $110,430.89 in expenditures for Perez’s campaign through May 21, versus about $447,000 for Bains during the same time, which includes her own campaign and a coalition of health care and business interests that have spent more than $275,000 to get her elected.
Perez said that points to an “exciting race” in November.
Schnur also wasn’t surprised to hear that business interests had so far invested quite a bit of money into the race. The degree that that can affect the final outcome remains to be seen.
“Over the years, this is exactly the kind of race the state’s business community weighs in heavily in order to elect a more centrist Democrat,” Schnur said, acknowledging the Democratic supermajority in the Legislature means a centrist option is often that group’s best bet.
Focus on turnout
While donations might be the lifeblood of a campaign, Schnur said there are limitations to how much they can help.
“There's not much historical evidence that voters from the unrepresented party crossover, especially in a nonpresidential year,” he added, noting many could, as they might have done in June, see two Democrats on the ballot and decide to not vote at all. “So it helps, but the main benefit is financial. It doesn't bring as many votes as you might expect.”
Perez also said she was planning a quarter-million-dollar push in concert with Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, to encourage voter turnout.
Perez said she wasn’t upset at people who didn’t vote in June; she felt that meant she had to do a better job of inspiring voters to get involved and participate. And if she can increase the number of people who show up to the polls in the general, “We’re going to win really big in November.”
Both candidates will have to do more in order to collect votes from the more than 167,000 registered voters who sat out the primary.
In terms of lessons from the primary, Bains said it taught her to ignore the negativity, the people saying she was “setting herself up for failure” by running for Assembly in her first attempt at public office.
“Clearly, I proved them wrong,” she said, adding that not letting herself get bogged down by critics was one of the biggest things she learned.
“I'm not a career politician,” Bains said, referring to how she planned to distinguish herself from her opponent in her pitch to voters. Although her messaging had a seemingly similar centrist vibe to Perez’s in the purple district: “As a doctor, I work to help everyone, regardless of who the person is in front of me … and that's the same thing I'm going to do with legislation that sets me apart from politicians. It's about getting things done together, regardless of party.”