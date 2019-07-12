Intent on shining a light on squalid conditions at immigrant detention facilities, Kern County residents showed up in greater numbers than expected for a protest rally Friday afternoon.
Around 400 people braved the triple-digit heat to march down Truxtun Avenue in downtown Bakersfield.
“They’re out here baking in the sun to support this cause,” said Tracy Lopez, an organizer for the Women’s March Kern County, which coordinated the rally. “That says something about the support we have in this community and I don’t think that a lot of people think we have that support.”
The rally was one of around 700 similar events that took place mostly in the United States, but also throughout the world Friday.
Collectively known as Lights for Liberty, protesters that attended the events hoped to bring awareness to the poor conditions that have been documented at various facilities that have been used by the Department of Homeland Security to house undocumented immigrants, including children, from Central America.
“It’s heartbreaking. I have a son and I can just image,” said Katherine Gardner, who attended Friday’s rally in Bakersfield. “Somebody has to make a fuss about this. We’d feel guilty if we didn’t say anything.”
In a recent report Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General found “serious overcrowding” and prolonged detention at five immigrant detention facilities in Texas. Detainees were often wearing the clothes they arrived in sometimes months prior, and only were given wet-wipes to clean themselves.
The report also said 826 children at the facilities had been held longer than 72 hours, exceeding the a limit set by the federal court. Some of the children were not provided hot meals, according to the report.
“It’s very concerning with what’s happening with the concentration camps, which is exactly what they are,” Ellen Schafhauser said at the rally. “It’s inhumane.”
Schafhauser carried an upside down flag during the rally, meant to signify the country was “in distress,” as well as a flag with corporate logos that had replaced the 50 stars.
“Our country is in extreme distress,” she said.
Although turnout at the rally exceeded organizer’s expectations, other Kern County residents did not agree with the sentiments expressed on Friday.
“The handful of people supporting this do not speak for all Bakersfield residents,” Wendy Horack commented on a Facebook story about the rally. “I do not support this!”
Others agreed with the statement.
Former Republican candidate for Assembly Ken Mettler defended the Trump Administration’s efforts at border security.
“I truly believe that the Trump Administration is making every effort to have an orderly immigration system, and I have every confidence they are making their best efforts,” he said. “But when the system is being overwhelmed by illegal activity, it is hard to have an orderly system.”
As of Friday evening, there were no official estimates for the nationwide turnout, but multiple cities appeared to have hosted successful events.
“This is really an indication of the dedication people have here for human rights,” local Democratic candidate Whitney Weddell said at the Bakersfield rally. “The people here really understand that if you stand back and watch human rights being taken away from one specific group of people, they can be taken away from all of us.”
“The people here really understand that if you stand back and watch human rights being taken away from one specific group of people, they can be taken away from all of us.” ---- So True . . . as we CITIZENS WATCH OUR (GOD-GIVEN AND CONSTITUTIONAL) HUMAN RIGHTS BEING TAKEN AWAY . . . FROM ONE SPECIFIC GROUP (CITIZENS) . . THEY ARE BEING TAKEN AWAY FROM ALL OF US . . . AMERICANS . . . ! ---- Semper Fortis . . . !
Candidate Weddell Saïd specific groups had their rights taken away. What is that group and what rights do they have in America ? As an United States citizen we have a right to enter another country with passport preapproved for certain time frame, but after that time has expired the government will physically locate you and send you back to United States. This is unfortunate for people who would rather live in say New Zealand, Australia, United kingdom etc... So I'm confused by the people who some how think people are free to enter United States without permission and stay. Truly confused.
I would like to see PROOF of the Condition FIRST and Foremost ( don't be SHEEP going on hearsay) have any of the protesters actually been inside the Facility
So there is a detention center in Bakersfield? If so, did they let them in to check it out? Bunch of liberal fools. A lot of them are decked out. Look Candice Owens on you tube. She can show you how they live better than some of us. I had to laugh at some the the comments these fools were saying. To funny. I bet you they don't know anything about the detention centers. All they are are people that have way to much ignorance. They are treated better than our homeless. Why don't you have a rally for our homeless people? US citizens. You wouldn't dare.
Once again, thinking to my lonely and 'tired-of-this' brain . . . while reading this story . . . Sheebe, you beat me to it >>>>>. "Where's that Bako Illegal Alien Holding Cell?" Also as I've heard Limbaugh, Hannity and Levin quote . . . all those 'Pens' are Obama-era establishments . . . ! ---- And I understand the latest crackdown is on any, every and only Court-ordered deportments (criminals) by Presidential Exec Order . . . ! ----- Go You Girl . . . !!!
I totally agree. Our Administration and Border agents are doing the best they can with the enormous number of illegal immigrants crossing every day; they are overwhelmed. I don't know what these protesters are expecting us to do. We can't house all the homeless people in our cities yet we are supposed to provide all these demanding illegal immigrants with all of their basic needs plus medical, housing, and monetary means to enter our country. Take a look at the people living on the streets of LA, San Diego and our own city. We should be accommodating our citizens and providing them with basic needs first! If these people are complaining about how they're being "detained" then they can just return to their country where they are perhaps treated better. Just my humble opinion and it's my tax dollars funding these people's needs.
Where were these losers when Obama did the same thing? They certainly have better conditions than our homeless. BFD
