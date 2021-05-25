'Turn yourself in': Community demands end to cycle of violence that led to 12-year-old's killing

Ahmaya Alyss Alexander was a young girl with an artistic bent. She loved to sing and draw. She talked about studying graphic design with her family, and at age 12, there was still a lot of life ahead of her. She was a seventh grade student at Curran Middle School. Last week, she had just gotten braces on her teeth.
"She was a light to our family," said her grandmother Elaine Bradley.
But on Friday night, her life was cut short when she was shot to death outside an apartment facing 11th Street. Bradley said she had her headphones in and was talking on the phone to her sister while her family was barbecuing in the backyard.
Alexander died of multiple wounds late Friday night shortly after the shooting. Bradley called the shooting "animalistic." She said the perpetrators "unloaded" on Alexander and also left several bullet holes in a nearby car and one in the apartment wall.
On Tuesday evening, Alexander's family, neighbors, ministers and local leaders gathered for a prayer vigil. They demanded that someone step forward to share information that would lead to justice — and to begin to break the cycle of violence in the community.
The vigil was hosted by the Wendale Davis Foundation, a nonprofit named for another Bakersfield teen whose life was cut short by a shooting. Wesley Davis III lost his brother in 2006, and since then the foundation has labored to interrupt the patterns of violence that destroy families and neighborhoods. Davis implored anyone involved with violence to step forward.
"The power of one voice is to say, you know what, 'This can't happen no more,'" Davis said.
He asked the community to continue to be a presence in the lives of the family as they grieve. He and other neighbors pointed out that violence has been a problem in the area around 11th and L streets where Alexander was killed.
Davis said the greatest gift the community could give to the family is to interrupt that cycle, so they won't have to learn about other murders in the same place where they lost a loved one.
"Take back control of your neighborhood," he said.
Her great-aunt Beverly Scott said Alexander was hit by stray bullets. She was reviled by the thought of gangs killing her grandniece for a turf war.
"I'm so upset for the fact that we're losing our youth to this senseless stuff," said Scott. "Bullets don't have names. They don't have a way to go around and hit the person you want."
"There's no way I should be burying my 12-year-old baby," said Bradley. "Turn yourself in."
Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh consoled the family. Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer spoke.
"Ahmaya did not deserve this. This community does not deserve this. This is wrong. She deserves justice," Zimmer said. "I am so tired of coming to vigils and looking around to see where I can see the parents, because there is a look in the parents' face of grief."
She asked anyone with information to call the Kern Secret Witness program line at (661) 322-4040.
"We're going to do everything we can in our office to bring this coward to justice," Zimmer said.
The vigil spilled over into 11th Street, which was blocked off on two ends by police cars. At different points in the ceremony, the crowd chanted "Ahmaya."
Patrick Johnson, head of the local NAACP chapter, said violence is an issue the Black community needs to work on internally.
"We say her name like 'Sandra Bland' or 'George Floyd,'" Johnson said. "We have to get that devil out of our neighborhood."