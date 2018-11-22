Thanksgiving Day may be more notable for overindulgence than exercise, but at least one group was determined to take pre-emptive action against an extra helping of stuffing by participating in the Bakersfield Turkey Day Run.
All those who joined the 5K run or 2-mile walk at The Park at River Walk received a long-sleeved Thanksgiving themed T-shirt, plus a 4-inch pie with which to start replenishing those spent calories.
Awards were planned for largest family, best costume and age group winners.
All donations benefited the food bank of Community Action Partnership of Kern.
