Tulare Sheriff investigating a shooting leaving 1 dead, 1 critically injured

One man died and another was shot in Delano at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.
TCSO deputies were called to the area of Road 136 and Avenue 12 in Delano for reports of a shooting. The two men were found and violent crime detectives arrived at the scene to investigate.
The second man is in critical condition, said Ashley Schwarm, the media supervisor for the TCSO.
Anyone wishing to provide information on this case can contact the TCSO at 559-733-6218 or send anonymous information by emailing TCSO@tipnow.com or texting 1-800-TIPNOW.