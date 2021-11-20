Tulare County Sheriff's Office reports body found in Friant-Kern Canal

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office reported finding a body Friday evening in the Friant-Kern Canal.
Around 8:13 p.m. Friday, the TCSO announced that deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in the water earlier in the evening.
A dive team was immediately dispatched, according to a TCSO news release, and a body was recovered downstream from the vehicle.
Sheriff's officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday. The news release noted the victim’s identification would be released once family members were notified.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.