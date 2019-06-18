The Tulare County Sheriff has confirmed that no weapons were recovered from the scene of an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Friday in Delano.
Both TCSO and the Delano Police Department were trying to find the suspects of an assault and drive-by shooting that occurred earlier Friday. The car involved in the shooting was located at a Best Western at about 12:30 a.m. Friday, north of County Line Road, in Delano. TCSO deputies went inside the hotel to locate the suspects, while Delano police officers were outside of the building.
According to TCSO, deputies went to the room where suspects, a man and a woman, were located, and knocked on the door repeatedly. The man jumped out of the hotel's window and was shot by a Delano police officer. He died from his injuries.
It is unclear if the man lunged at or made any threatening movements toward the deputy.
"We cannot speak to the actions of the Delano police officer," Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said. "Each agency has its own protocol when dealing with a situation like this."
The police department did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.
Boudreaux went on to say that TCSO deputies spent several minutes yelling for the suspects to come out, and gunfire could be heard from what deputies thought was inside the hotel room. The woman inside the room was screaming, TCSO said.
The woman opened the door, and the room was dark, causing the deputy to only see her silhouette. He fired one round, hitting the female suspect in the left hip, Boudreaux said. The woman was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
It is unclear if the woman lunged at or made any threatening movements toward the deputy.
TCSO deputies are required to wear body cameras while on duty, TCSO said. It is unclear if Delano officers are required to wear them.
The Delano officer involved is a 10-year veteran of the police department. The TCSO deputy is a two-year veteran of the sheriff's office. Both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is customary when an officer-involved shooting occurs.
In April, the police department said it was investigating an officer use of force incident after videos circulated on social media showing officers conducting arrests.
Friday's shooting is being investigated by the Porterville Police Department.
