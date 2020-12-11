The city of Bakersfield will begin work to reconstruct Truxtun Avenue between H Street and Chester Avenue from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Motorists can expect road closures, detours and traffic delays.
According to a city news release, during the reconstruction of Truxtun Avenue, the road will be closed between H Street and Chester Avenue. However, H Street will be open to northbound, southbound and westbound traffic.
Southbound traffic on Eye Street and Chester Avenue will be detoured at 17th Street. Northbound traffic on Eye Street will be detoured at 15th Street, while northbound traffic on Chester Avenue will be detoured at 14th Street.