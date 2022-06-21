Truxtun and G Street face closures Wednesday

Traffic lanes on Truxtun Avenue will be closed Wednesday, and portions of G Street might also be impacted, the city of Bakersfield announced.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane on the eastbound side of Truxtun Avenue between D and H streets from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There could also be temporary closures on G Street.
Detours will be available, according to a city news release.
New cross gutters are being installed to improve drainage on Truxtun, the release said. Construction may be postponed and rescheduled without notice because of inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.