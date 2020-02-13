President Donald Trump will make a stop in Bakersfield on Wednesday, a White House official confirmed for The Californian Thursday morning.
Trump will join House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy at an unconfirmed location in the city to speak to Central Valley farmers about efforts to improve the supply and delivery of water in California and other Western states, the official said, speaking on background.
In his first visit to the West since his State of the Union Address, Trump will also travel to Nevada, Arizona, and Colorado, the official said.
On Tuesday, the President will meet with members of the LA28 Olympic Committee in Los Angeles for an update on their efforts to prepare for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games.
On Thursday, Trump will deliver remarks at the Hope for Prisoners Graduation Ceremony at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Headquarters, where he will highlight his administration’s efforts to provide previously incarcerated Americans with second chances, the official said.
Trump was last in the Valley when he visited Fresno for a 2016 campaign rally. Since then, Vice President Mike Pence has visited Lemoore and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has visited multiple locations in the San Joaquin Valley, the Fresno Bee reported.
Dang....... now I have to take Old Glory down and hang my Greenpeace Resist flag
The one thing I can say for certain, when it comes to a Trump visit to Anytown USA, is that wherever he lands, development & high prices follow. I doubt he cares about the people, he's just searching out areas to invest in....like any other rich real estate mogul does. When he finally does show us his taxes, we might know what's really goin' on.
Hey, are you two hardcore activists going to join the protest of Trump’s re-election tour, whether he comes to Bakersfield or Fresno? You definitely got the talkin’ part done...
Trump's destruction of the Rule of Law and the Constitution will have me protesting daily in every way possible. He comes here, I'll be there.
Trump is impeached, disgraced, and I will do everything in my power, including donating to the opponents of Senate Republicans yesterday, to defeat the criminal in the White House. His credulous Boomer Rube supporters are going to be mighty disappointed in November. If we survive until then.
The Whine of Snowflakes are amongst us
How soon you forgot Obama and Huerta hanging out together at Keene. I guess it’s payback time.
He's got a lot of nerve showing his orange face in California.
we get Lindsey Graham and Donny goes to Fresno...I guess its a Lose-Lose for both cities.
