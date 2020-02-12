President Donald Trump will make a stop in the San Joaquin Valley next week, but details about the trip remain unconfirmed, the Fresno County Republican Party said Wednesday.
Fred Vanderhoof, the party chair, said he knows about a visit but has no further information.
Trump was last in the Valley when he visited Fresno for a 2016 campaign rally. Since then, Vice President Mike Pence has visited Lemoore and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has visited multiple locations in the San Joaquin Valley.
(1) comment
we get Lindsey Graham and Donny goes to Fresno...I guess its a Lose-Lose for both cities.
