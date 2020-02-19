Supporters of President Donald Trump waited in lengthy lines outside of Meadows Field Airport Wednesday morning to welcome the president to Bakersfield.
Excitement and pride were exhibited by many that sported their Trump gear and “Make America Great Again” hats.
“It means everything to us (that the president is visiting us),” said Diane Barnett. “We (Republicans) feel alone here in California, but we’re not.”
“I think it’s a great thing that we have our president visit our great town,” said Gurinder Singh Basra.
Trump is expected to address local farmers shortly on issues concerning supplying and delivering water to California and other western states, according to a statement from the White House.
“I think it’s important to have the president come here to have face-to-face interactions with his constituents,” said Audri Ediger. “I think it’s important our farmers and workers are heard. When you’re in the farming industry in California it can be scary.”
James C. Morrison, who works in the oil industry, feels that Gov. Gavin Newsom is “trying to hurt” the oil business in Kern County. He said that it’s “time to push back” against the state’s regulations on oil.
“There’s a lot of new regulations the governor is going to put on the oil industry. I want (Trump) here in Kern County. We need Kern County to be an oil and gas sanctuary,” Morrison said.
“I think (water) is a great topic to be discussed here with our farmers. But what’s going to power the tractors for the farmers without gas and oil?”
The local gathering is taking place on Boughton Drive just off of Airport Drive on the east side of the airport. Those interested in seeing the president speak in the JACO Hanger at Meadows Field had to RSVP ahead of time and have their backgrounds checked, according to Mike Mazzie.
“I’m out of breath from the walk but it was worth it,” Mazzie said. “It means a lot for (Trump) to recognize us when he has so much going on in the world.”
Vito Mazzie, Mike’s son, was most excited at the prospect of seeing Air Force One or Marine One during the president’s visit.
Backing of the president extended beyond the airport as people lined the streets along Norris Road and Airport Drive with signs, flags and shirts of support.
Fred and Linda Enyeart watched the wall-to-wall traffic from their driveway on Norris Road as they waited to catch a glimpse of Air Force One land at Meadows Field.
"This makes me feel proud, happy and excited," Fred Enyeart said. "A lot of people like me are proud of our president."
"It feels good (Trump) is in town. I like seeing the extra support on days like today," Linda Enyeart said.
Fred said that the traffic he observed in Oildale was significantly heavier than when President George W. Bush visited Bakersfield in 2004. He cited the behavior of Trump supporters as what made him so glad to support the president on Wednesday.
"I'm glad to see (the supporters) are all well-behaved," he said. "We don't want to show any ignorance."
(10) comments
I've never seen a person wear a MAGA hat in public.....only on TV....I thought they were only worn on their way to cross burnings....before they put on their hoods.....
Respect: Welcome the President. Think about what would happen if students did that to student body officers, teachers, or principals...or if teachers held signs like that when principals or superintendents visited classrooms. These continual demonstrations of disrespect for our President (whether you are in political agreement or not) are examples of the same increasing demonstrations of obstinate behavior in schools and community.
Oh give me a break! You only get respect when you deserve respect. The Boomer Rubes can live in denial of the corruption and racism this President spreads daily. He is destroying the rule of law right in front of your eyes! Wake up Rubes!
You wouldn’t know the rule of law if it walked up to you and kicked you in your a$$. Actually, it would be kicking your head because that’s where your head is planted.
What? No impeach Trump demonstration? [beam]
Actually there is a demonstration at 17th and L.
He's already impeached, today, tomorrow and forever! Criminal corrupt President. Shameful.
How can you be impeached without an impeachable charge? That exhibition was all show so Nancy could keep the Jihad Squad at bay while dealing with an insane crop of Democrats, all too many from California.
You’re trying to talk common sense to a puny whine-gut. Save your energy for someone more deserving who can actually carry on an intelligible conversation.
Trump was impeached. It’s history cannot EVER be changed.
One I only three EVER to be publicly shamed by impeachment stain.
He likes to call names: wait till Bloomberg treats him like a dog Lol
BTW why do short people LOVE Trump even though he laughs at them
By calling Mini-Mike and Little Marco. That’s a lot of voters to kick cuzz
You know they HATE being called short. I love it when they still lick
His boots after he slaps their faces. Lol
Mr. Crabtree:. Explain to me again how homes in Bakersfield are half the price of anywhere else in United States ?
