Patriotism was in full display when a group of local Donald Trump supporters took to the streets Saturday morning in northwest Bakersfield.
Labeled as the Corona Trump Cruise, an estimated 300 or so trucks and cars — with most flying flags to support the United States, law enforcement and President Trump — lined a half-mile stretch along Brimhall Road, just south of Silver Oak Park, all designed to give the current administration a boost heading into the November election.
“It turned out so perfect,” said event organizer Greg Harris. “There was not one law enforcement officer involved and no accidents, it was just positive, positive all the way across the board.”
Vehicles started arriving a little before 10 a.m. at the park, but as numbers quickly reached capacity along the residential street, things were shifted south to Brimhall. By 10:15 a.m. the entire side of the street was lined with cars, with some spilling around the corner on Heath and Rudd Ave.
After congregating for several minutes, allowing some to even sign a petition to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, the group of motorists stepped into action, caravanning through several side streets before finally settling at Chuy’s Mesquite Grill on Rosedale Highway.
“I posted it on Wednesday and it just blew up,” Harris said. “It was so overwhelming, all the texts and (social) media messages I was getting. I’m like, ‘I don’t know what to do right now.’
“I was shaken. I mean I couldn’t even sleep the night before. I was only expecting maybe 100 cards … it’s incredible. The funny thing about this is, this was just thrown together a few days ago, and that just tells you everything. Wait until I get a week and a half or two weeks to post, how many more people are going to come out.”
While plans for the next event are still being worked out, Saturday’s participants were still enjoying each other’s fellowship, several hours after arriving at their destination.
Angelo Frazier, who serves as a pastor at RiverLakes Community Church, saw the event on social media and was encouraged to join in the festivities.
“I heard it was a parade and a salute to patriotism, and I said I’d love to be involved in that,” Frazier said. “Because I believe in this country, I believe in what we are doing. We have a lot of issues to work on. But I love this country, so any time I can get to show support, I’m going to do that.”
The idea for the event started small, with Harris organizing a golf cart parade in his neighborhood, just for fun. The turnout was so good, that the 56-year Bakersfield native extended the parade to a weekly occurrence, even adopting themes to support causes such as breast cancer awareness and the Wounded Warriors Project.
Along the way, Harris discovered that many of his neighbors were also pro-President Trump, and with the election nearing, he wanted to do his part to generate support.
“Donald Trump needs our help,” said Harris, affectionately known as the "golf cart guy." “Bakersfield is a unique town and it’s a tight-knit town, and it’s a big, little city. And there’s a huge number of Trump supporters, and we’re going to run with it and see what we can do to promote him.”
