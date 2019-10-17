About 100 people stood waving flags and holding signs of support for President Donald Trump on the sidewalk on California Avenue in front of the Barnes and Noble parking lot on a breezy Thursday afternoon.
By 4 p.m. traffic was picking up and a cacophony of supportive honks began to burst through the hum of vehicles driving by in both directions, including the deep bellow from a white tractor trailer. The wind was just right for the dozens of flags supporters hoisted into the air and every now and then one would call out to sign a petition to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The rally was organized by Tehachapi resident and Republican activist Craig Luther and it coincided with a Women for America First rally for Trump held in Washington D.C. the same day along with several other pro-Trump rallies around the country.
"I said, wow, I'm so sick and tired and horrified by Democrats trying to undo a fair and legal election," said Luther, standing at the front line of the rally. "We're like-minded, peaceful people and we're here to express our deep and unbending support for the president."
Luther said the rally, scheduled to run from 3 to 7 p.m., was mostly motivated by the impeachment inquiry Democrats have opened into the President's dealing with the new Ukrainian president. He calls it the "Seinfeld Impeachment" because, like the popular TV show, "it's an impeachment about nothing."
Rally goers held signs calling out Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and California Congressman Adam Schiff. They talked about everything from impeachment to the state's sex ed curriculum and the recent announcement that state funding for roads was being diverted by Newsom for other projects, including monies earmarked to complete the widening of Highway 46.
"To save California and save our freedom," said Susan Adams when asked what brought her out to the rally. She's leading the Kern County effort to recall Newsom and said she was surprised by how many people signing the petition said they were Democrats.
While the rally garnered its share of supportive honks and waves and fist pumps from passersby, there were a couple people who shared their opposing views with the protestors. Two people stood on the opposite side of the street holding a sign calling out Trump's ties to Russia. They left by around 4:15 p.m.
Then, about 10 minutes later, a white Dodge Charger drove by holding a Mexican flag out the window. For a moment, the car was stopped by a red light directly in front of the Trump rally and the vehicle's back seat occupant could be seen holding a cell phone in one hand pointed toward himself selfie-style, while waving the flag back and forth out the car's window.
"Go home," came a cry from the Trump crowd. "This is America."
Then the light changed and the car continued driving down California Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.