A flag with the Donald Trump insignia has been removed from Truxtun Island, according to Bakersfield City Water Resources Director Kris Budak.
The flag, which was spotted Tuesday morning, was taken down that afternoon, Budak said. It's unknown who planted the flag.
Budak said it’s not unusual for people to post signs on city property, although this was the first time she was aware of such an incident taking place on Truxtun Island. According to city rules, flags and signs are not permitted on the property.
